Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Installs Officers, Approves $4,000 Donation

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

OFFICERS INSTALLED … New Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary officers, from left to right: President Lynn Watson, Vice President Linda Thornton, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, guest Autumn Brown and Junior Miss Montpelier Aria Armstrong, Secretary Connie Dunseth, and Installing Officer and Jr. Past President Elaine Willibey, at the June 8 luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. The auxiliary approved a $4,000 donation to Parkview Health Foundation for the physical and occupational therapy department.

SENIOR CENTER VISIT … From left to right: Angie Moor and Lynn Watson, senior center volunteers; Montpelier Senior Center Site Manager Lisa Seiler; Elaine Willibey, auxiliary president; and Armeda Sawmiller, auxiliary past president, at the May 27 Montpelier Senior Center luncheon where Willibey presented an overview of the auxiliary’s history and current projects.

Junior Miss Montpelier Aria Armstrong and her mother Autumn Brown were special guests at the June 8 noon luncheon for Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary held in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier.

Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey welcomed all and Past President Armeda Sawmiller offered grace, followed by all enjoying the meal catered by Susie’s Lunch of Bryan.

After the meal and desserts provided by the auxiliary, Junior Miss Montpelier Aria was introduced and shared some of her experiences in the pageant process and during her reign, which concludes later this month when she passes her crown to another pageant contestant.

She is 13 years old and is now eligible to compete for Teen Miss Montpelier.

Aria shared that during the 2025 pageant, the contestants were interviewed by judges and her most embarrassing moment was when they asked her to sing, and not used to singing in public, she honored their request.

During the past year, she was involved in two community service projects including a lemonade stand with proceeds going toward the Williams County Humane Society and another project at Miller’s Market selling ribs, handmade wrist bands, and bake sale items with proceeds designated for the Bryan Autism Academy.

She and her mom reside in Kunkle and Aria will be a 7th grade student at North Central Schools this fall.

Her brother Isaiah is at Edon and she also has a brother and sister living in Wisconsin. Aria’s mother Autumn formerly worked for Parkview at Montpelier Hospital and relocated to the Archbold Medical Center.

Aria’s summer plans include helping new contestants during this year’s pageant practices, enjoying time with her friends, and helping her mom in their garden. Best wishes to Aria in all her future endeavors.

Following Aria’s talk, President Elaine called the auxiliary meeting to order and led all in the auxiliary prayer.

Thought for the day was “Authority does not make you a leader; it gives you the opportunity to be one.” Roll call was answered by sharing summer plans.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Historian Ruth Cooley, who updates the auxiliary scrapbooks.

Elaine shared that she and Armeda were invited to speak about the hospital auxiliary at the Montpelier Senior Center recently.

The Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is the only active auxiliary under the auspices of Parkview Health facilities.

Volunteers for patient favors each month are scheduled as follows — June: Elaine Willibey; July: Jill Beck; August: Connie Dunseth; September: Ruth Cooley. A signup sheet was passed for the new auxiliary year October 2026–June 2027.

Another signup sheet was passed for riders and walkers for the auxiliary’s entry in the July 18 Montpelier Bean Days Parade with the theme “America 250.”

Sara Dye, auxiliary liaison from Parkview-Bryan Hospital, presented a list of items needed for the physical and occupational therapy department at Montpelier Hospital, at the request of the auxiliary for possible donations.

During the meeting, auxiliary approval was given to donate a total of $4,000 to Parkview Health Foundation for the requested items at Montpelier Hospital.

Auxiliary members were also reminded by Sara of the Williams County Relay for Life on Saturday, June 12, on the courthouse square in Bryan with the theme “Imagine a Future Without Cancer.”

Sara, lead of Community Health Improvement and Volunteer Coordinator, also attended a conference in Dallas, Texas, recently representing Parkview Health-Ohio.

The annual candlelight memorial service recognizing departed auxiliary members was conducted by Joyce Schelling, assisted by Jill Beck and Linda Thornton.

Two empty chairs were draped with auxiliary pink smocks in memory of Marilyn Jean Darby and Janet Bennett, both life members who passed away recently.

White roses were placed in a vase, two candles were lit, and a crystal bell was rung in their memory.

Officers-elect for the 2026-2027 year beginning July 1 were then installed in a special candlelight ceremony conducted by Elaine Willibey, retiring president.

Installed were President Lynn Watson, Vice President Linda Thornton, Secretary Connie Dunseth, and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Special recognition was given to Ruth Cooley, historian and member of the executive board.

Elaine thanked everyone for their help and support during this past year and she will continue on the board as Junior Past President.

New officer pins were presented to Lynn, Linda, and Elaine. Congratulations to all and best wishes for a successful year!

Concluding the installation, incoming President Lynn addressed the auxiliary members and requested volunteers to serve on the program committee for the new year.

During the summer months, the executive board still meets on the first Monday each month and a membership drive is slated for September.

The next general meeting of the auxiliary will be the second Monday in October.