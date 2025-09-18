Historic Reflection: 1907 – Veteran Infantry

INFANTRY…

In September 1907, the 21st and 38th Ohio Volunteer Veteran Infantry (OVVI) Civil War regiments held their annual reunions in Bryan. Stryker’s William J. Knight, a 21st OVVI veteran, gave a talk to reunion attendees on the Civil War Andrews Raid, also known as the Great Locomotive Chase. Knight was one of the engineers of the stolen locomotive “The General” during the raid.

The Bryan Democrat newspaper reported, “The stories told by Comrades Comstock, Jones and Knight were listened to with much interest. Especially so was the stealing and running away with a train of cars, told by William Knight, one of the participators in the daredevil incident.”

The reunion was attended by 188 38th OVVI veterans and 129 21st OVVI veterans. Before leaving Bryan, the 21st OVVI posed for this photograph on the steps of the Williams County courthouse. This colorized vintage image is from the Kevin Maynard collection.