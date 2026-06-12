Historic Reflection: 1909 – The Floating Tavern

TAVERN … “The Ark”—a floating tavern on the St. Joseph River—was launched from Edgerton. In the fall of 1908, Williams County was voted dry while neighboring Defiance County remained wet. Two enterprising St. Joseph Township men, Jacob Lahrman and William Cape, constructed a bar on a tent-covered raft, which was christened “the Ark.” The floating tavern was launched at Edgerton on May 23, 1909, and floated down the St. Joseph River to the county line. The Ark was anchored under the Clarksville bridge on the Defiance County side of the river. The Ark was centrally located amongst dry towns including Edgerton and Hicksville, and Butler, Auburn and Waterloo, Ind., which provided good patronage. Local residents complained that the saloon created a nuisance because the noise and reflections of lights frightened horses on the bridge, making it “unsafe for any woman to attempt to drive across the structure after dark.” After two days of operation, rainfall caused the river to rise, threatening to crush the Ark under the bridge. The owners cast off and floated out of danger. However, when the Ark anchored on adjacent private property, the landowners took legal action. On May 29, 1909, an injunction ordering the Ark to cease and desist was issued. In Milford Township, Defiance County, petitions for a local option election were quickly circulated. In a Beal local option election held June 18, 1909, Milford Township was voted dry 146 to 33, ending the Ark’s hopes of success. The voyage of the second Ark ended much more quickly than its Biblical counterpart, with the little boat coming to rest on a mountain of controversy. These colorized 1909 images of the Ark are from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.