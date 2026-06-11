Renee Isaac (1950 – 2026)

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(A Life Devoted To Bryan & Its People)

Renee Isaac, 75, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her brother at her side.

Renee was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mose and Yvonne (Makool) Isaac.

Renee was a proud 1968 graduate of Bryan High School. She went on to attain her bachelor’s degree in 1972 from Adrian College. She then received her master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia.

Renee was a teacher, teaching at the Edgerton Middle School, St. Patrick Catholic School, and ended her teaching career teaching 6th grade at Bryan Middle School. She retired in 2003 to care for her parents. Renee was a 63-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

It could be said that there is no bigger supporter and believer in the City of Bryan than Renee. She was a member of the Bryan Development Foundation, served 35 years on the Bryan Parks and Recreation Board. She was a sponsor of many Bryan Athletic Booster Projects and an avid supporter of the Bryan Academic Boosters.

Renee served on the YMCA Committee and the Capital Campaign Committee. She also served on the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers Courtyard Project. Renee also held positions with the OWA (Ohio Work Adjustment Program). Renee was a longtime member of the Taine Club and a Paul Harris Rotarian. Renee was the Orchard Hills Golf Club Ladies Course Champion in both 1974 and 1976.

Renee’s big heart allowed her to meet the needs of countless individuals and families, always wanting to be anonymous. If there was a need, Renee made sure it was met.

Surviving is her brother, Richard Isaac of Holland, Ohio; many cousins, William Isaac (Christine), George Isaac III (Shari), Zac Isaac (Dee), Jeffery Makool, Dennis Makool, Kenneth Fulton, Wayne Fulton, Marilyn Fulton, Sharon Makool McGlone (Don), George Khouri (Nancy) and Mary Isaac Snyder (John).

She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother, Jon Joseph Isaac.

Visitation for Renee Isaac will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 2-7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the church, followed by her funeral services beginning immediately at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, beside her parents. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or to the Bryan Area Foundation-Mose and Yvonne Isaac Fund, or the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.