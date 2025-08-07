Historic Reflection: 1912 – Fayette Graduation

GRADUATES… 8th grade graduation, Fayette School, circa 1912.
Back row: Verl Elspon, Jay Keefer, Paul Borton.
Middle row: Irene Patterson, Ruth Keefer Mason, Lenna Jennings.
Front row: Leslie Paxton.
Thank you to Martha Wyse, daughter of Paul Borton, for the photo submission.
