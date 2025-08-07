Historic Reflection: 1916 Montpelier Grange

HALL… Montpelier Grange No. 2087 was organized with 101 charter members. The Grange purchased the former Pleasant Grove Liberal United Brethren Church east of Montpelier and moved it to the north side of Brown Road, west of Linden Street in Montpelier. The former house of worship was converted into a Grange hall, which was dedicated in 1952, as shown in this vintage image from the dedication program. The Grange hall was sold to the Montpelier Baptist Church in 1974. The structure is now home to the First Church of the Nazarene.

