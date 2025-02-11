Historic Reflection: 1950 – Pulaski School

Northwest Materials, Inc. began razing the 1881 Pulaski school building to make room for the new $110,000 Pulaski-Jefferson elementary school. The earliest known location of the Pulaski school was on the lot reserved for a seminary—the present location of the Pulaski United Methodist Church. On December 9, 1865, Alpheus W. Boynton deeded the public square to the Pulaski Township Board of Education for use as a school grounds. Sometime between 1864 and 1873, a school was either built or moved to the public square; the 1874 Williams County atlas shows a two-story school on this site. In 1881, this two-story brick schoolhouse was built on the square. This school was replaced with the present building, which opened October 2, 1950. In 1967, the Pulaski-Jefferson School District was divided amongst the Bryan, Stryker, and West Unity districts, with the bulk of the area and the Pulaski school merging with Bryan. This circa 1950 image of the Pulaski school is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a historic Williams County photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.