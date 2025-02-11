Debra Duncan (1952 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Debra K. Duncan, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:40 am on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Vancrest of Hicksville.

Deb enjoyed coloring adult coloring books, doing diamond art, crafting dream catchers and loved fishing.

Debra was born on November 12, 1952 in Kendallville, Indiana, the daughter of Darold D. and Betty J. (Hahn) Kief.

Deb is survived by her sons, Larry, Rick and Tom; 5 grandchildren; sister, Wanda Henderson, of Edgerton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Terry Kief and sisters, Rosann Ludwig and Linda Kief.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.