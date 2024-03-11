Close Menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
Historic Reflection: 1951 Spangler Candy Company

Spangler Candy Company completed its purchase of the A-Z Candy Manufacturing Company of Detroit, a major manufacturer of candy canes at that time. The purchase price was approximately $50,000. A-Z’s candy production equipment was moved to Spangler’s Bryan facility. In the fall of 1954, Spangler was ready for its first Christmas with peppermint candy canes. Today the Spangler Candy Company manufactures 2.7 million candy canes per day. This photo-graph of a vintage A-Z Candy Canes box is from the Kevin Maynard collection.

 

