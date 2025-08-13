Historic Reflection: 1961 – Hay Jay Schoolhouse

SCHOOL HOUSE… The Hay Jay one-room schoolhouse on the west side of County Road 8, north of County Road R in Bridgewater Township, was built in 1901, replacing a wooden frame building that stood north of it. The origin of the “Hay Jay” name is uncertain.

In 1957, Bridgewater Township was included in the new North Central School District, and students began attending classes in Pioneer.

After this school district consolidation, the Bridgewater Township schoolhouses were sold at auction. The Hay Jay Community Association purchased the Hay Jay schoolhouse for use as a community center.

In November 1974, the Association turned the building over to the Williams County Historical Society. The WCHS continues to maintain this structure, which provides valuable insight into Williams County’s educational history.

This vintage image of a July 30, 1961, Hay Jay school reunion is from the Kevin Maynard collection.