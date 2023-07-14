Historic Reflection: 1976 – Jacob Young Cabin – Kunkle, Ohio

HISTORIC REFLECTION … Williams County history (August 5, 1976, 42 years ago): The Jacob Young log house east of Kunkle was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Personal property tax records indicate Jacob Young moved to Madison Town-ship, Williams County circa 1845. Presumably, he erected the log home at approximately the time of his arrival. It is believed the log house was last occupied as a residence in the early to mid-1930s. Over time, the structure fell into disrepair. In 1974 Mrs. Bertha Ewing and her son Paul donated the dilapidated log house to the Williams County Historical Society. Hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars were donated over more than four years in restoring the Jacob Young log house. The WCHS formally dedicated the refurbished log house in 1977. This May 23, 2015 photograph of the Jacob Young log house is from the Kevin Maynard collection.