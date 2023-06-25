HISTORIC REFLECTION … HANDY CORNERS SCHOOL, 1926 … Pictured above are teachers and students of Handy Corners School, two miles east of Fayette (front row): Marvin Bell, John Russell, Clifford Snow and Merit Smith. Second row: Ceryil DeWulf, Herman Neil, Reed Russell, Ivan Schaffner, Hubert Cline, Leo DeWulf and LeRoy Neil. Third row: (? Renner), Rena Belle Rice, Orpha Cline, Viola Eicher, Margery Renner, Catherine Lloyd, Pauline Ford and June Ford. Fourth row: Blaine Renner, Kary Lloyd, Robert Griffin, Mary DeWulf and Staten Smith. Back row: (? Renner), Dallas Russell, teacher Anna Galbraith, Emma DeWulf, Nellie Neil, Harold Cline, Loyal Fether.