Holly Doseck (1960-2019)

Holly L. Doseck, 58 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, Bryan. Holly was born December 17, 1960 in Bryan, the daughter of Kenneth A. and Phyllis A. (Warner) Mack.

She was a 1979 graduate of Bryan High School and went on to attend the University of Toledo. She married John C. Doseck on August 18, 1984 in Blakeslee, and he survives. Holly was a Deputy Clerk for the Williams County Juvenile Court for the past 36 years. She was a member of the Ohio Association of Juvenile Clerks, Charter Member of and Treasurer of the Bryan Historic Homes Association as well as a Charter Member and Treasurer of the Community Advocates for Healthy Families. Holly enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets, watching NASCAR and Ohio State Football, reading romance novels and just spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, John of Bryan; her child, Emily Doseck of Bryan; mother, Phyllis Mack of Bryan and one brother, Ron (Sarah) Mack of Sachse, Texas. She is preceded in death by father, Kenneth Mack.

Visitation for Holly L. Doseck will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Holly will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be directed to Community Advocates for Healthy Families in Bryan in her memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

