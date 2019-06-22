Daniel Doeden (1946-2019)

Daniel D. Doeden, 72 years, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Majestic Care, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Daniel was born September 3, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Kenneth F. and Elinor L. (Hane) Doeden. He was a 1964 graduate of Fairview High School. Daniel worked as a professional painter, working for various painting companies in the Fort Wayne area.

Surviving is his son, Eric Doeden of North Carolina; two brothers, Gary A. Doeden of St. Paris, Ohio and David W. Doeden of Defiance, Ohio; two stepsisters, Deborah L. Sines of Montpelier and Jodi L. Kirkland of Jackson, Michigan. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald L. Doeden and sister, Charlotte Miller.

To honor Daniel’s wishes, graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

