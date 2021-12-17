Homer Yutzy (1926-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Thee.” Isaiah 26:3

Homer E. Yutzy went to be with his Lord on December 12, 2021. He was born July 19, 1926 in Plain City, Ohio to Emery and Florence (Kramer) Yutzy. Homer was the second of 11 children and grew up on a farm within the Amish community there.

As a young man, he attended Michigan Mennonite Bible School in Fairview, Michigan which led to his going to Naubinway, MI to serve the church through the Mennonite Church Voluntary Service program.

Here he met his wife to be, Elizabeth Williams. After deciding to call it off with her because he thought he could never live in Michigan, he realized it was meant to be and returned to ask her to marry him.

They were united in marriage in Naubinway on November 29, 1952 and just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Education was very important to Homer and he talked about riding his bike 13 miles one way to school after completing his chores on the farm just so he could attend classes.

He was unable to attend past the 8th grade but continued his quest for learning and education. While living in Petoskey, MI he was able to attend North Central Michigan College and complete an Associate’s Degree.

He left Petoskey in 1976 to attend Goshen Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Indiana graduating three years later with a Master’s in Divinity degree.

World War II was in full swing during his teenage years and at age 18 he was drafted. He registered as a conscientious objector and joined the Civilian Public Service where he served for the next 22 months.

Homer assisted with cutting trails and watching for fires in three national parks – Shenandoah, Sequoia and Glacier.

He also spent some time in Indiana working for a National Forest Department tree nursery. Homer loved his time in the mountains and frequently spoke about this time in his life.

Homer was ordained as a minister in the Mennonite Church in Naubinway, MI on October 18, 1953 and was sent to Gay, MI to continue a church planting mission.

In 1959 he and his family moved to Petoskey, MI to pastor the church there. Homer and Elizabeth raised their 4 children (Joy, Rhoda, Keith and Paul) in Petoskey, moving when the youngest graduated in 1976 so Homer could attend the seminary in Elkhart.

After graduating from seminary, Homer and Elizabeth moved to Tavistock, Ontario to minister at East Zorra Mennonite Church. In 1987, they moved back to the states and served at Inlet Mennonite church in Wauseon, OH until he retired in 1991.

Homer and Elizabeth have remained in the Wauseon area where Homer volunteered for multiple agencies including David’s House (where he earned Ohio State volunteer of the year award two years in a row), Red Cross, Shalom Restorative Justice Ministries and Hands of Grace.

Homer is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Williams), three children – Joy (Ike), Rhoda (Pat) and Keith (Linda), daughter-in-law Kathy Yutzy Nabitz; eight grandchildren – Seth Porter (Kelsey), Sean Porter (Kate), Rachel Caluza, Caitlin Ryan, Joe Ryan (Cassandra), Nicholas Yutzy (Metinat) and Nathan Yutzy; four siblings -Ada Schlabach, Paul (Martha) Yutzy, Allen (Connie) Yutzy and Esther Zeitz; a brother-in-law, Bud Legault and sister-in-law Sherry Wicker. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Yutzy and infant daughter Faith Ann, four brothers (Ralph, Dan, Norman, Val), two sisters (Katherine, Lula), seven sisters-in-law (Katie, Sue, Martha, Lena, Anne, Leatha, Darlene), two brothers-in-law (Lee, Bob), nieces Lena and Tammy and nephews Joseph and Lutrell.

Homer was a hard and dedicated worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He supplemented his income as a pastor by working as a carpenter and selling insurance so that he could support his family. Homer was loved and appreciated by all who knew him.

Homer donated his body to the Toledo Medical College for scientific research. A memorial service will be held at Inlet Mennonite Church on January 8 at 11:00 AM.

Donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity PO Box 333, 104 Monroe Street, Delta OH 43515; Sunshine Community, 7223 Maumee Western Road Maumee, OH 43537; Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, 3003 Benham Ave.,Elkhart IN 46517

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Homer E. Yutzy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.