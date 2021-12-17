Earl Snyder (1958-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Earl E. Snyder, 63, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born January 17, 1958, in Middlesex County, England, son of the late Ronald E. Snyder and Patricia Dunn.

Earl was a 1976 graduate of Bryan High School and a 1988 graduate of the Community College of the Air Force.

He proudly served our country, enlisting in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years of service.

He then worked as a paralegal for the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency. In his free time, Earl enjoyed reading, collecting art, gardening, and going out to eat.

Earl is survived by his mother, Patricia Westerman of Bryan, Ohio; one sister, Deborah (Bob) Cooper of Bryan, Ohio; two brothers, Perry Snyder of North Carolina, and Wayne (Susan) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three nieces, Jennifer (Mike), Emily, and McKenzie; six nephews, Shane, Matthew, Christopher, Nicholas, Tyler, and Hunter.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Snyder and stepfather, Norm Westerman.

To honor Earl’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorials can be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Earl E. Snyder, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.