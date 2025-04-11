Close Menu
Thursday, April 10
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Honor Roll Students At Edgerton Elementary

(PHOTOS PROVIDED)
HONOR ROLL … Front – Ebeny Wampler, Brady Batt, Abel Wheri, Maeson Baker, Lukas Wilhelm, Noah Burkhart. Middle – Wren McClure, Skyler Abraham, Kaylynn Kuhlman, Grayson Bell, Daryus Mitchell, Serenity Harvey. Back – Abigail Krill, Grace Elden, Brookelynn Watts, Rhylie Goebel, Ravyn Rogers, Taitlynn Coons.

TOP STUDENTS … Lukas Wilhelm – Math & SS; Grace Elden – Science; Ravyn Rogers – ELA.

BUG AWARDS … Abigail Krill, Rhylie Goebel, Ravyn Rogers, Taitlynn Coons, Emari Swirles. Not pictured – DJ Oliphant.

 

