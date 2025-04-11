U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds To Headline Toledo Air Show

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Air Show returns to the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, May 10-11.

The 2025 Toledo Air Show is bringing world-class performers, and an array of military and civilian static displays, that will be sure to thrill spectators of all ages.

Headlining this year’s show are the elite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds with awe-inspiring maneuvers, showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

A local fan favorite, the 180th Fighter Wing, will be on hand with high-speed aerial demonstrations of combat capabilities and air power.

Other featured performers include Rob Holland, with an aerobatic performance, Smoke & Thunder Jet Truck, The Class of 45 heritage act, Redline Airshows aerobatic team, The B-25J Mitchell Bomber and Bill Stein, with an aerobatic performance.

Throughout the day, spectators can explore a wide range aircraft displays, highlighting American airpower, past and present.

Stay up-to-date and purchase tickets at www.toledoairshow.com/tickets/.

Toledo Air Show Foundation 1785 Indianwood Circle, Maumee, Ohio 43537 toledoairshow.com

Media outlets are invited to request official media credentials, no later than May 1, 2025. Credentialed media will receive exclusive invitations to special events throughout show week and access to performer interviews throughout the show. To request credentials and download media kits, visit: www.toledoairshow.com/media/.

SPECTATOR FAQs & KNOW-BEFORE-YOU-GO INFO:

1. Where can I buy tickets: at www.toledoairshow.com/tickets . While online ticket purchases are recommended, tickets can also be purchased at the gate via Visa or Mastercard only.

2. Where is parking located: General admission parking is located west of the airfield on 20A for $10. Free shuttles to and from the parking area will be provided.

VIP parking is available for $20. Parking passes can be purchased at www.toledoairshow.com/guest-information/. Handicap parking will also be available on the airport. Parking details and maps can be located at www.toledoairshow.com/guest-information/.

3. Can I bring a cooler with my own food and drinks? No outside food or beverage is permitted. A full list of permitted and restricted items can be found at www.toledoairshow.com/guest-information/.

4. Can I bring my drone to record and photograph the show? No, the Toledo Air Show and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport are federally identified as No Drone Zones.