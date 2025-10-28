Hoops Leads Effort To Protect Ohio Property Owners

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) announced the passage of House Bill 186, which he sponsored with State Representative David Thomas, landmark legislation he sponsored to safeguard Ohio property owners from skyrocketing property tax increases.

The bill is projected to save taxpayers more than $1.7 billion over the next three years by establishing a new Inflation Cap Credit that limits property tax growth to the rate of inflation.

The measure also includes funding to ensure Ohio’s public schools remain financially stable, even as taxpayers receive significant relief.

Through a targeted appropriation, schools will be held harmless for any actual losses during this appraisal period compared to their current collections, ensuring districts not scheduled for reappraisal this year are fully protected.

“House Bill 186 strikes the right balance,” said Hoops. “It shields property owners from unfair tax hikes while preserving the financial strength of our excellent public schools. We’re protecting both taxpayers and classrooms — and that’s what good policy looks like.”

The Inflation Cap Credit directly addresses Ohioans’ growing frustration with unpredictable appraisal-driven tax increases, especially in communities facing large property value jumps.

By tying future increases to inflation, the bill ensures tax stability and predictability for homeowners, farmers, and small business owners alike.

Rep. Hoops has long been a trusted fiscal voice in the Ohio House, known for his pragmatic leadership and steady defense of taxpayers.

His leadership on this issue builds on his record of responsible governance and commitment to the people of Northwest Ohio. “With this bill, we are putting an end to runaway property tax growth and bringing common sense back to the system,”

Hoops continued. “Ohio families deserve to keep more of what they earn — and this legislation delivers that.” The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration and then to the Governor for his signature if passed.

Jim Hoops currently represents Ohio’s 81st House District and is a candidate for the Ohio Senate in the upcoming May 2026 Republican primary election.

A proven conservative and advocate for fiscal restraint, Hoops is focused on keeping taxes low, strengthening Ohio’s economy, and ensuring local schools remain strong and well-supported.

For more information about Jim Hoops and his campaign for State Senate, visit www.JimHoops.com