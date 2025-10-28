Stryker FFA Members Visit Nature Fresh In Delta

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GREENHOUSE VISIT … Front Row (L to R) Peityn Crosser, Kenzie Cherry, Morgan Beck, Aurora Ward, Kynzie Drewes, Brenna Creighton, Grace Oberlin. Back Row (L to R) Dave Froese from Nature Fresh, Maci Beck, Addi Plum, Jaiden Palmer, Rustin Nafziger, Joe Dennison, Zeke Sanchez, Trent Berkebile, Easton Price.

PRESS RELEASE – Fifteen Stryker FFA members recently took a field trip to Delta Ohio’s Nature Fresh’s huge 90-acre greenhouse. They had the chance to see how plants are grown using special technology and care.

The students asked many great questions during the visit. They wanted to know what kinds of plants are grown and why.

They also asked how the greenhouse controls temperature, humidity, and light to help plants grow best. They learned about watering methods, keeping pests away and how plants get the right nutrients.

The students found out how Nature Fresh uses the greenhouse for research and learning. They asked about experiments happening there and how workers watch the plants’ health and growing conditions. They also learned the differences between growing plants inside the greenhouse and outside in nature.

Other questions were about how the greenhouse stays green and clean, the role of insects that help plants and how plants get carbon dioxide.

They also wanted to know about the machines used, how the greenhouse changes with the seasons and how plants are cared for from seeds to harvest.

This trip helped students understand more about farming and science. It showed them how important it is to ask questions and learn by doing and watching.