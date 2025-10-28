Maria Gonzales (1943 – 2025)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Maria R. Gonzales, age 82, of Archbold, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, October 27, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

Maria was born on January 13, 1943, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the daughter of Juan and Adelaida (Ramon) Trejo.

She spent many years working at the former LaChoy Foods in Archbold and in various roles across Texas. Known for her strong work ethic and caring heart, Maria built lasting friendships wherever she went.

Family was at the center of Maria’s life. She loved gathering with loved ones to play cards, go to bingo, and travel to visit family near and far. Her warmth, laughter, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, James Gonzales of Archbold, OH; Richard (Lisa) Gonzales of Archbold, OH; Eric Gonzales of Archbold, OH; Tina (Jerry) Salinas of Fairview, TN; and Robert Gonzales of Archbold, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andy Gonzales, David Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, James (Maria) Gonzales Jr., Ritney (Keith) Johnson, Erika Salinas, Joey (Nikki) Gonzales, Jalen Gonzales, Alyssa (Kristian) Grapengeter, Siovan Ward, Devin Lykins, and Morgan (Trace) Williams; along with 27 great-grandchildren. Maria is also survived by her sisters, Gloria (late Eddie) Abilia of Woodsboro, TX, and Stella Rodriquez of Pocomoke City, MD; her brother, Roy Trejo of Archbold, OH; and several beloved nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Adelaida (Ramon) Trejo; her twin sister, Maria Antonia Trejo; her brothers, Robert, Ray, and Ramiro Trejo; and her infant granddaughter, Samantha Vega.

Services will be held on Friday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. William Pifher officiating. Friends may visit on Thursday at Short Funeral Home from 3:00–7:00 p.m., with a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m.