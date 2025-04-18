Hope Shines Bright At Never Let Go Ministries’ 8th Luncheon Of Hope

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LUNCHEON … Pictured from the Never Let Go 8th Luncheon of Hope is from left to right, Todd Buttermore, (nurse who took care of the Juarez’s the morning of Mary’s son’s death) from Ney, Mary Juarez-Never Let Go, Becki Walsh of Edgerton, Victor Juarez-NLG, and Jim Hoops, State Representative for Ohio’s 81st House District.

PRESS RELEASE – Never Let Go Ministries held their 8th Luncheon of Hope at the Edgerton Village Hall gymnasium in Edgerton, Ohio on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10-2.

There were an estimated 160+ in attendance, including Mr. Jim Hoops, State Representative for Ohio’s 81st House District. People from the surrounding communities came to learn more about alcoholism and substance abuse, and to be inspired with hope. NLG had 18 hostesses who volunteered to decorate over 25 tables in their own personal theme, which made a very colorful gymnasium to walk into Saturday morning.

There were eleven community resource tables who came with their information. Those included were Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Legends Recovery Center, ECHO Coalition, Inspiration Ministries, NAMI, Recovery Services of NW Ohio, New Vision, Arrowhead, Ohio Guidestone, Sarah’s Friends, and Shalom, who had to cancel that morning.

Nicky Ferguson, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Liaison for the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force, came and shared her professional, along with her personal insight, along with statistics and information concerning drug overdoses and the problem in our six-county area.

There were five other speakers who shared their personal experience, and or loss, in the area of alcohol or substance abuse.

Steve Jennings, EcoWater, provided bottled water, and the Edgerton High School students from the Log of E class, and the National Honor Society, furnished baked goods for dessert. Subway of Edgerton catered the lunch and did an amazing job.

Pam Wampler, from Life Changing Church, furnished coffee for the day. A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented to Never Let Go from Spangler Candy Company. Presenting the check to Victor and Mary Juarez were Spangler employees, Tonya Suffel, Jamie Collins, and Chrystal Osburn.

The personal testimonies of people who had been affected by alcohol or substance abuse helped the audience better understand addiction. They helped touch hearts, and they helped change the stigma of addiction.

Each speaker gave a different perspective from their personal experience. Never Let Go Ministries thanks everyone who helped to make this a success! There were many people who volunteered in the weeks ahead, and for set up and tear down.

A drawing took place at the end of the event, and the day ended with: Never Let Go of the Hope in your heart!