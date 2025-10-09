Williams County 2025 Plat Book Now Available

PRESS RELEASE – Williams Soil & Water Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published Williams County Plat Book.

This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within Williams County, including property boundaries for all rural parcels.

Along with landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

This new edition includes an updated Williams County SWCD Page, Watersheds Map, School Districts Map, Municipal Maps, and much more. And, as an added bonus you will find Antique Landownership Maps from 1894.

This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Williams County.

Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.

The 2025 Williams County OH Plat Book is available for purchase for $25.00 at Williams County SWCD office located at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the office at 419-636-9395.

Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.