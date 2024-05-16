House Explosion Near Wauseon Leaves Two Dead & Two Injured

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Two people were left dead and two people were injured after a home exploded near Wauseon. The explosion took place around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th near the corner of County Road K and County Road 12.

According to the Delta Fire Department, a father and daughter are deceased following the explosion, with a mother and son being taken to the hospital.

According to fire officials, good Samaritans arrived at the home just after the explosion. Three men helped to pull the son away from the back of the house, with the mother being pulled out from the basement area and away from the house.

According to an individual who lives near the home, debris from the explosion flew into a nearby pasture across the road.

Officials have not yet released the names of any of the victims involved. Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s Office have been on the scene to try and find the cause of the explosion.