Howard Case (1926-2021)

Howard Junior Case, age 95, of Delta passed away November 3, 2021 at his home in Delta. The son, of Howard and Mary (Bennett) Case, Howard was born on July 16, 1926.

After graduation, Howard enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he faithfully served his country during World War II.

Howard married Rosella Rising on December 19, 1944, and she preceded him in death in 1967.

Howard loved to read and watch Westerns, and was a Boy Scout Leader. He also loved his family, tinkering in the garage, and animals.

Surviving Howard is his son, Howard Gene (Joann) Case of Ney, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Ann Case of Delta; grandchildren, Chris and Brad (Kiersten) Case; great-grandchildren, Corey, Connor, and Oliver; and brother, Clarence (Eileen) Kinsman of White Pigeon, MI.

He was preceded in death by his wife; sisters, Eva and Emma Jane; step-father, Theodore Kinsman; daughter, Rosemary; and son, Albert.

There will be no services. Those wishing graciously to give a memorial contribution in Howard’s memory are asked to give to the Toledo Veteran’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Case family.