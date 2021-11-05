Robert “Bob” Thatcher (1942-2021)

Robert “Bob” G. Thatcher, age 79, of Delta, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Wauseon on February 27, 1942 to the late Gerald and Mable (Osterhout) Thatcher.

A 1960 graduate of Delta H.S., Robert would later join the Navy and serve his country from 1960 to 1964.

An avid fisherman, Bob thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, working with electronics and hunting mushrooms. One of his most favorite times was to gather at the Delta Eagles with friends.

A true family man, Bob enjoyed being with his family, but especially with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kelly Thatcher; Robert Thatcher, Jr.; Tracey (Chad) Ludeman; grandchildren, Hunter Thatcher; Saige (Gabrielle) Moyer; Dalton Moyer; Chloe Moyer; great grandchildren, Carson Thatcher; Luna Thatcher; brothers, Gary Thatcher; Dale (Lorena) Thatcher; Brad Thatcher; and sister, Sharon Relford.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services honoring Bob’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Swanton Cemetery, Swanton, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of the donor’s choice in Bob’s memory.

