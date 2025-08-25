Husted Endorsed By 18 Affiliated Local Unions In Northwest Ohio

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council (NWOBCTC), representing 18 affiliated local unions and thousands of skilled workers across eight counties, announced its endorsement of Senator Jon Husted.

The council’s jurisdiction covers Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Hancock, Williams, Ottawa and Defiance counties.

“Jon has been a friend both personally and professionally to every working man and woman who comprise our 18 labor unions,” said Council Executive Secretary Shaun Enright.

“We know Jon will continue to fight for us in the Senate, and that’s why we have his back in northwest Ohio.”

“I am honored to receive the support of the Northwest Ohio Building & Construction Trades Council. Like my own family, the men and women of these 18 labor unions have built their lives and opportunities right here in Northwest Ohio,” said Senator Husted.

“They deserve leaders who turn words into action, and I will continue to push for policies that strengthen workforce training and keep Ohio a place where workers can thrive.”

By standing with Jon Husted, Ohio’s workers are sending a clear message: They want action, not rhetoric. Husted has proven he will work alongside them to invest in Ohio’s future, creating opportunities for the next generation of skilled workers.

