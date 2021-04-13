Ignatius “Nate” Derr (1932-2021)

Ignatius Edward “Nate” Darr, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born February 29, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold Edward and Frances E. (Cutcher) Darr.

He was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Toledo for one year.

Nate served in the United States Navy from February 15, 1953 to February 14, 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan M. Hanlon on September 5, 1953. She preceded him death on October 14, 2010.

Nate worked for Stanford Thal Construction Company and was a member of the Carpenters Union. A devout Catholic, he faithfully attended St. Richard Catholic Church. He was also a member of Swanton American Legion Post #479 and the NRA. Nate was a devoted husband, father , grandfather and great grandfather

Nate is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Tony) Cangiamilla, Cyndy (Cary) Tippin, and son Tom (Katie) Darr; sister-in-law, Penny (Bud) Weaver; 9 grandchildren: Katie Cangiamilla, Missy(Andrew) Emerine, and Laura (Daniel) Wirick,Matt (Lindsy), Tippin, Mandy (Chad Mchugh) Tippin, Eric (Natalie) Tippin and Tara (Jacob) Khalid and Katherine and Carolyn Darr; 10 great grandchildren: Joey Cangiamilla, Izabella Emerine; Ramzy Tippin; Jack and Micheal McHugh, Siena, Rosalyn and Brody Tippin; Aria and Remi Khalid; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his beloved wife, Joanie, Nate was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Frances; sisters, Donna Turner and Anna Rose Darr; and father and mother-in-law, John and Clarisse Hanlon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 17th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive in Swanton, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow in St. Richard’s Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com