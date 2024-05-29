Inclusive Playground In Bryan To Celebrate Grand Opening Sunday

(PRESS RELEASE) Bryan, OH – On Sunday, June 2, the Bryan, Ohio, community will celebrate the grand opening of the Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site.

The short ceremony, at 2 p.m., will recognize and thank individual supporters, service groups, the Blizzard Auction, local corporate partners, and city and state grantees who made the $730,000 fundraising campaign a success and the new playground a reality. Dignitaries from the State of Ohio, the City of Bryan, The Ability Center, and Bryan Area Foundation will be on hand to thank everyone and play on the new accessible equipment.

Incorporating the Seven Principles of Universal Design, the playground includes ramp entry points, a poured-in-place surface, braille and picture communication boards, a flush-to-ground merry-go-round, a zipline, expression swings, and more.

The Bryan Area Foundation was the fundraising partner for the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department, accepting and managing contributions through a project fund created by Bryan Parks and Recreation Board Member and former Bryan City Schools employee Paula Kline.

For twelve years, Kline worked with children of various abilities and would take them to Fort Wayne, Indiana, the closest to Bryan, to enjoy outdoor recess.

She said, “During those hour-long drives, I would wonder why my hometown didn’t have its own inclusive playground.”

“At my high school reunion, I encouraged my class to establish a project fund at the Bryan Area Foundation to have an avenue to collect and save donations when the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department was ready to move forward with the project.”

“In 2022, they told me it was time to start planning and building it. And on Sunday, we will all get to enjoy it!”

The playground creates a destination where children and families of all physical, mental, and social abilities can learn, play, and grow together. Additional funds are still being collected and will be used for future upgrades.

Those who will be in attendance include: United States Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur; Ohio State Senator Rob McColley; City of Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade; The Ability Center Executive Director Stuart James; City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Board Member Paula Kline; Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller Pastor Luke Nagy