Ruth Sampson (1941 – 2024)

Ruth A. Sampson, 83, of Pioneer passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier. She was born on April 25, 1941 in Wayne County, Michigan to Andrew N. and Margaret H. (Fry) Cutler.

On August 29, 1959, Ruth married Richard T. Sampson in Morenci, Michigan and he preceded her in death in March of 2012.

Ruth worked for Winzeler’s Stamping Company in Montpelier as a machinist for five years, retiring in 2003. She was affiliated with the Williams County Gideons.

Ruth is survived by her children; Bradley (Debra) Sampson, Debra (John) Herzog and Kristie (Ron) Keil; 8 grandchildren Craig Sampson, Bradley (Jenny) Sampson, Jr., Nicole (Tom) MacKinnon, Erin (Shawn) Mankey, Jacob (Kacey) Herzog, Joseph (Lauren) Keil, Megan (Keith) Gearhart, and Morgan (Cody) Hulbert; 16 great grandchildren; and brother Gerald (Rose) Byrnes.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard Sampson; brother, Larry (Arlene) Cutler; sister, Betty (Charles) Frederick; brother, Richard Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Cowgill.

Visitation hours for Ruth will be on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Gideons or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.