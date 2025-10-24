Matthew Britenriker (1972 – 2025)

(1991 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Matthew J. Britenriker, age 53, of Columbus, passed away on October 22, 2025 at the OSU Wexner-East Hospital.

He continued his legacy of kindness as an organ donor, giving the gift of life and hope to others even in his passing.

Matthew was born on March 30, 1972, in Morenci, to the late Rodney Britenriker and Doris “Jane” Montague. He later graduated from Hilltop High School in 1991.

Matthew loved to crochet. He was a big fan of The Ohio State University football team, and enjoyed watching their games. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving Matthew is his sister, Wendy (John) Edwards of Michigan; sister, Melanie (Tim) Hausch of Bryan; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Grace Britenriker; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Flora Montague.

Visitation for Matthew will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church of Archbold, from 9am to 11am. A funeral mass will follow visitation at 11am, with Rev. William Pifher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lifeline of Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

