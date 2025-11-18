Indictments For Domestic Violence & Arson Handed Down By Fulton County Grand Jury

PRESS RELEASE – On November 17, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-EMMANUEL L. MARLOW, age 24, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about October 26, 2025, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 25CR145.

-LARRY G. BELL, III, age 27, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction. On or about November 1, 2025, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property; and he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle upon the public roads and highways or upon any public or private property used by the public for purposes of vehicular travel or parking while his driver’s or commercial driver’s license or permit or nonresident operating privilege was suspended. 25CR146.

-DAPHNE BALDERAS, age 18, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Robbery, three counts of Contributing To Unruliness Or Delinquency Of A Child, and one count of Theft. On or about October 27, 2025, she allegedly did, in attempting or committing a theft offense upon Victim 1 or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense, inflict, attempt to inflict, or threaten to inflict physical harm on Victim 2; she allegedly did act in a way tending to cause a child or a ward of the juvenile court to become an unruly child or a delinquent child, whether or not the person was a parent, guardian, or other custodian of the child; she allegedly did aid, abet, induce, cause, encourage, or contribute to a child or a ward of the juvenile court becoming an unruly child or a delinquent child, whether or not the person was a parent, guardian, or other custodian of the child; and she allegedly stole retail merchandise from Victim 1. 25CR144.

-YAMILETH CORTEZ-RIVERA, age 18, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about October 17, 2025, she allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure any criminal offense. 25CR148.

-ROBERTO ROJO, age 33, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation, two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Felonious Assault, and one count of Aggravated Menacing. On or about October 21, 2025, he allegedly did create did knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation; he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause a family or household member to believe that the offender would cause imminent serious physical harm to the family or household member; and he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to the Victim. 25CR142.

-SHAWN M. BURKE, age 34, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence and one count of Endangering Children. On or about November 8, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause a family or household member to believe that the offender would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; and he allegedly was a parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child under eighteen years of age, who did create a substantial risk to the health or safety of Victim 2, by violating a duty of care, protection, or support. 25CR147.

-GEOVANNI BAHENA, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on four counts of Aggravated Arson, and one count of Arson. On or about October 16, 2025, he allegedly did by means of fire or explosion knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to Victim 1, Victim 2, neighbors, and first responders; he allegedly did by means of fire or explosion knowingly cause physical harm to a mobile home; and he allegedly did by means of fire or explosion knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to property a motor vehicle. 25CR143.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.