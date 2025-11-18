Mildred Morgan (1943 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Mildred Morgan, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, November 14, 2025.

Mildred was born July 19, 1943 in Hyden, Kentucky to Pearl and Hosea (Wooten) Wilson.

Mildred was a 1961 graduate of Leslie County High School and married her childhood sweetheart, Joe Morgan, on November 21, 1962.

Growing up in Kentucky, mom graduated high school with honors while never missing a day of school. While mom was in school, she and her friend went for a ride in dad’s coal truck, from that day forward they became inseparable.

After mom graduated, they eloped with friends and her brother Clarence and went to Florida and married. Her brother Clarence and her were always together, where mom traveled, Clarence followed.

When her and dad moved to Toledo, mom became a part of her church. Through the church she developed life long friendships. Mom worked at Metal Forming for over 30+ years, starting as a press operator and worked her way up to an inspector. Her co-workers became a part of our family and we became a part of theirs.

Mom loved visiting friends and she always enjoyed a good conversation. No matter who you were or your walk of life, she always patiently listened or would give a helping hand.

She found happiness being with her family, friends and working in the yard with her flowers. Mom said when she retired, she was looking forward to drinking her coffee, watching TV and staying up late.

She always said she seen her house before her and dad bought it. She loved her home and this is where she raised her family.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Tootie (Joe) Detrick, Caroline Morgan and Jody (Billy Brown) Morgan; sister, Vicki Vanover; brother, Robert (Charlotte) Wilson; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Morgan; daughter, Deanna Morgan; sister, Mary Rose Wilson and brother, Clarence Wilson.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 21st from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Miller presiding. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.