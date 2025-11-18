Datha Greutman (1933 – 2025)

(Attended Christ’s Church Of Wauseon)

Datha Joy (Lewis) Greutman, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon OH.

She was born February 19, 1933 to Pearl and Namar Lewis in Mt. Victory, KY. Datha married Arthur R. Greutman on June 11, 1955 in Defiance, OH.

They spent the majority of their lives in Evansport, OH, where they raised a family. Datha “Joy” worked at Spangler Candy Company, The Campbell’s Company, and retired at the age of 76 from decades as a home health nurses aide.

Joy was very active within and greatly loved her church family at Christ’s Church of Wauseon. She was an avid gardener, baker, and cake decorator. She loved birds and growing roses.

Arthur preceded her in death on December 7, 1994. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra; her son, Russ; her parents, Pearl and Namar Lewis and brothers Alva, John, Phares, Lawrence, and Duane Lewis.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Willoughby of Memphis, TN and Virginia Whitcomb (John) of Ashland, PA; her daughter-in-law Lori Greutman (Russ) of Connersville, IN; her brother, Zethel Lewis (Janice) of Toledo, OH; sister, Polly Marlene Westrick (John) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren Amanda Justice, Chad Getchel (Leah), Vanessa Bach (Justin), Dustin Whitcomb, Ashley Whitcomb, Matthew Parsley (Raechel), Adam Parsley (Amanda); 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ’s Church of Wauseon, 410 N. Shoop Avenue at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with Evangelist Marshall Harbour officiating. A Private Entombment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, OH, for family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made in memory of Datha Joy Greutman to Direct Connect Humanitarian Aid (22980 13 Mile Road, Bellevue Road, Bellevue MI 49021) OR to Christ’s Church at Wauseon.