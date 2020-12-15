Irene Boetz (1931-2020)

Irene May Boetz, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at SKLD Center in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1931, to Ernest and Zella (Ruch) Harris in Saginaw, Michigan. Irene has been a resident of Bryan, Ohio, since 1975. She worked at ITT Higbie and also at Young Spring & Wire in Archbold, Ohio, for several years until her retirement in 1993.

Surviving are her children, Diane (Matthew) Gloor of Napoleon, Ohio, Doneta (Mel Schilt) Schmidt of Bryan, Ohio, Daniel (Pamela) Boetz of Stryker, Ohio, and David (Debra) Boetz of Montpelier, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Dorene Boetz and Donna King; and her brothers, James Harris and Michael Storrer.

Visitation and services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with the Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will take place at Brunersburg Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Spina Bifida Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.