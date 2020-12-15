Sue Double (1938-2020)

Sue A. Double, age 82 years, of Wauseon, passed away early Monday morning, December 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born October 15, 1938, at Edon, the daughter of Ernest and Pauline (Case) Keller.

She married Wayne Double on April 20, 1957 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1998. A lifelong resident of the Archbold/Wauseon area, she was a homemaker and worked at the former Globe-Weiss in Wauseon and babysat for area families.

Sue enjoyed camping, baking, reading, and her monthly outings at Loma Linda Restaurant with her girlfriends. She was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church in Archbold and recently attended the Wauseon Community Church.

She is survived by four children, Ronald (Julie) Double of Bryan, Johnna Richmond of Delta, Troy (Julie) Double of Archbold, and Jody Sands (Dale Baggemes) of Bloomfield Hills, MI; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Rosie) Case of Wauseon, Steve (Brenda) Case of Archbold; and one sister, Joan Westfall of Archbold.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 great-granddaughters; and a brother Jerry Case.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1 PM at the Archbold Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Sue A. Double, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.