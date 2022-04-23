Irene Reese-Wilson (1930-2022)

Facebook

Irene Reese-Wilson, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Irene worked as a secretary and receptionist at Winzeler Stamping and had also worked at Kindler’s Flowers and Rings Pharmacy in Montpelier.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, the Montpelier Moose, Orchard Hills Country Club and Hillcrest Country Club- where she also served on the Board.

Irene was an avid golfer, had a hole-in-one in Florida, enjoyed spending the summers on Crooked Lake and wintering in Florida, traveling and cruising.

Irene was born in Montpelier, Ohio on July 6, 1930, the daughter of Clair L. and Ruth (Valley) Roush. She was a 1948 graduate of Montpelier High School.

She married Max J. Reese on March 31, 1950 and he preceded her in death on February 2, 1990. She married Robert G. Wilson in 1996 and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2008.

Irene is survived by her sons, Ronald (Carlene) Reese, of Archbold and Scott (Debra) Reese, of Montpelier; stepchildren, Robert (Cindy) Wilson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Sarah (Phil) Schroeder, of Hilliard, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lane Reese, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly (Aaron) King, of Charlotte, North Carolina; two step grandchildren, Jason (Dawn) Hartman, of Columbus, Ohio and Jennifer (Jeremy) Hurst, of Archbold and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Susan K. Reese; stepdaughter, Martha Alcock and sisters, Rosalie Trausch- Sanders, Marjorie (Dane) Michael and Pauline (Bill) Echler.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1300 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating Visitation from 12:00 P.M. until the service. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church or the Williams County Humane Society.

