Dave Eschhofen (1953-2022)

Dave Eschhofen, age 69, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Dave was born in Bryan on April 7, 1953, the son of Lavon and Barbara (Johnston) Eschhofen. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1971.

Dave moved to Tucson, Arizona a couple years out of high school. He drove taxi cab for many years. He loved hiking and studying stars.

His big dream was to visit the highest points in each state. Dave moved to Pensacola in the Fall of 2009. He met his fiance, Rebecca Cash, in 2014.

In 2016 he published a book, “Fun with Scrabble Homonyms and Beyond”. He also like to visit particular places with unique names.

He was in the process of writing a second book of odd named places. Dave loved spending time with their Chihuahua named Lulu.

He had a passion for karaoke. Dave was a member of the Bellview Assembly of God and a devoted Christian.

Dave is survived by his fiance, Rebecca Cash, of Pensacola, Florida; brothers, Mike Eschhofen, of Cleveland, Ohio and Jeff (Sherri) Eschhofen, of Bryan, Ohio; three nieces, Jessica (Rich) Mercadante, of Estero, Florida, Stephanie Eschhofen and Sindy Weston, both of Bryan; aunts, Carol Eschhofen, of Bryan and Mary Hovis, of Kansas City, Missouri and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2012, mother in 2016 and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be held at Shiffler Cemetery on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bellview Assembly of God, 2920 West Michigan Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32526.

