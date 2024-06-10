Irene Stoufer (1929 – 2024)

(Former Greeter At Bryan Walmart)

Irene Ila Stoufer, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Irene worked assembling US Navy radar cables at Magnavox for several years, she later worked at the Laurels of Defiance and most recently was a greeter at Walmart in Bryan.

She enjoyed her pets, playing games and cards and watching the Cleveland Indians/Guardians.

Irene was born on April 18, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Harold W. and Mildred I. (Leeth) Sines. She graduated from Tiffin Township High School.

She married Ned C. Stoufer on August 17, 1963 in Defiance and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2010.

She is survived by her son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Stoufer, of Sherwood; three grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bernard “Butch” (Anna) Sines, of Defiance and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Douglas Stoufer and Dennis Stoufer and sister, Donnabelle (Lawrence) Shock.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Evansport Cemetery following the service.

The family requests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.