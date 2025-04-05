Michael Pippin (1948 – 2025)

(Attended Edgerton Church Of Christ)

Michael E. Pippin, age 77, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Michael was an Engineer for Norfolk and Western Railroad for many years and later worked at CK Technologies.

He was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1966-1968 including aboard the USS Willard Keith (DD-775). Michael attended Edgerton Church of Christ and was a former member of the Bryan Eagles, Moose and American Legion.

Michael E. Pippin was born on January 16, 1948 in Arcadia, Florida to Andrew J. and Willie M. (Hall) Pippin. He married Virginia N. Reed on December 23, 2011, in Bryan and she survives

Also surviving are daughters, Michell (Kevin Tryon) Kurtz, of Camden, MI and Julie (Mark) Pippin, of Pinellas Park, FL; 4 grandchildren, Zach, Tucker, Heidi and Jeremy; 6 great grandchildren, Jaxon, Mavrick, Rylee, Elijah, Eve, and Easton; brother, Jerry Pippin, of St. Petersburg, FL and sisters, Sarah (Reggie) Reed, of Titusville, FL and Patricia Franklin, of Louisville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Bobby Pippin and infant sister, Sandra Pippin.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11:00 am in the Edgerton Church of Christ with Pastor Jeff Lyon officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family requests memorial contributions to the Edgerton Church of Christ. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.