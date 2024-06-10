Mary Jane Grieser (1937 – 2024)

(Retired From FCHC In Wauseon)

Mary Jane (Knierim) Grieser, 87, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on June 8, 2024 at Fulton Manor. Mary Jane was born in Wauseon, Ohio on March 5, 1937 to Fred and Leola Knierim.

Mary Jane was employed at the United Telephone Company, the Fulton County Senior Center, and retired from the Fulton County Health Center.

She was blessed with many friends, enjoyed spending time together and traveling with them. She was a great fan of Elvis Presley and talked of seeing him in concert in 1977.

Mary Jane was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Left to cherish her memory are sisters-in-law, Ruth Knierim and Judy Knierim. Many nieces and nephews who referred to her loving as “Aunt Mary,” are Daniel (Cathy) Knierim, Philip (Lori) Knierim, Michael (Robin) Knierim, Kevin (Janet) Knierim, Mark Knierim, Brenda (Ron) Lovins, and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Knierim, Robert Knierim, twin brother, Larry Knierim, and Harold Knierim, sister-in-law, Mary Jean Knierim, niece, Kristee (Knierim) Neuenschwander, and great-nephew, Matthew Knierim.

Her visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St. with her Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in the funeral home, Rev. Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

For those wishing to make a contribution in Mary Jane’s memory, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association or the Fulton County Humane Society.

To leave a message or memory of Mary Jane please click on the “Tribute Wall” which can be found by visiting, www.grisierfh.com