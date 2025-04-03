Denton Jack (1936 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Patrick Catholic Church)

Denton E. Jack, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 1, 2025 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Denton retired from Hayes-Albion with 38 years of service. He was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, often seen selling tickets to their reverse raffle fund raiser, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Denton was born on March 12, 1936 in DeKalb County, IN, the son of Cleo and Donna (Shaffer) Jack. He was a graduate of Edon High School. Denton married Madonna E. Steffes on August 31, 1957 in Montpelier, OH and she survives.

Denton is survived by his sons, Ronald and Kevin Jack, both of Bryan; twin daughters, Bonnie (Rodney) Dommer, of Columbus and Connie (Bruce) Goshhorn, of West Unity; 4 grandchildren, James (Brandie) Dommer, Deann (Brandon) Conway, Corey (Angela) Goshhorn and Kristin Brown; 6 great grandchildren, Alex, Robert, Denton, Kayden, Preston and Catalaya and a brother, Willis Jack, of Butler, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elroy, John, Leslie, Steve and Allen; sisters, Dorothy Berry and Doris Lawter and a great granddaughter, Delilah Conway.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral Mass will begin at Noon with Rev. Andrew Wellmann officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with Denton’s services.

The family requests memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.