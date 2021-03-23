Israel Martinez (1966-2021)

Israel Martinez, 54, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born April 12, 1966, and his parents, Bella and Baldemar Zuniga and Jose Martinez Sr., survive.

Putting pen to paper only makes it more painful, like the final statement of life. I mean, who wants to be writing a sibling’s obituary? We expect our parents to pass before us, but the loss of a sibling is a completely different pain.

You lose a part of you that can never be replaced, and our brother was a huge part of us. He loved us, and we loved him dearly. He was full of life and loved everything about this world.

He loved riding his bike across this great nation, and saw all the beauty we take for granted: the sound of the wind which will always be your whisper; the beauty of the snow – as you would say, a new beginning, a clean slate; the warmth of the sun, just like your smile, would light up the day.

Your laughter was infectious, and your heart was so kind to those who felt alone.

No matter where we go, where we live, and what we see, we will always look for you, Israel. You will always be a part of us. You lived a life of freedom, and as you go on your next adventure be free brother and well “Right on!”

You will be forever missed by us, and know that your story has yet to be told. We love you.

Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Jordan, Courtney, and Israel Jr.; five grandchildren; siblings, Linda and Jeff Mellon, Deanna Martinez, Jose Martinez Jr., Hector Martinez, Rebecca Martinez, Susana Martinez Mcleod, Teresa and Matt Wickersham, Laurel and Quinn Frank, and Martha Zuniga; plus tons of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, David Martinez; grandfather Manuel Fonseca; and grandmother, Esther Pedraza.

A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Interment will follow immediately at St. Caspar Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with the Holy Rosary recited at 10 a.m.

The family will receive guests 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Wauseon to share laughter and memories, just like Israel would have wanted.

