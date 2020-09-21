Jack Dawson (1934-2020)

Jack A. Dawson, age 85, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020 at The Glen Assisted Living Facility in Cincinnati, where he had been a resident since 2018.

He was born in Thelma, Kentucky on November 18, 1934 to Charles Dawson and Leonia (Preston) Dawson. Jack proudly served his country with the U.S Army during the Korean War from 1954 – 1957 as a Specialist 3rd Class.

He married Dorothy Marlene Frank on April 23, 1960 and together shared 48 years until her passing on September 13, 2008. Before retiring, Jack was a self-employed well driller for over 30 years. Hobbies included visiting casinos with his wife and flying experimental aircraft as Jack was a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association).

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie Dawson; brothers, Charles and Frank Dawson and sister, Elois Prowant.

Jack is survived by his sons, Tony (Nancy) Dawson of Delta and Dwayne (Jennifer) Dawson of Cincinnati; brothers, Dean (Barbara) Dawson, Benny (Nancy) Dawson and Ray (Leita) Dawson; sisters, Lora Dickey and Vicki Durst; grandsons, Jacob (Brandi) Dawson, Todd (Kori) Dawson and Jay (Biannca) Dawson and great grandsons, Jack, Bennett and Asher Dawson.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta; where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. A funeral service for Jack will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday also at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating. Interment will follow at 11:30 AM at Grelton Cemetery in Grelton, OH with Military Rites.