William “Bill” Kerr (1954-2020)

William “Bill” Kerr, 65, died just hours after being carried from his Fayette home that was gutted by fire. He was born December 24, 1954 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to William Merle and Marie (Truax) Kerr and died in St. Vincent’s Medical Center in the early morning hours of September 19, 2020.

Bill attended Delton High School, Delton, MI and then set out to happily work odd jobs, enjoying general labor particularly when those jobs were outdoors, like his work as an arborist.

His happy-go-lucky style allowed the drifter to live in many places and experience many kinds of interesting people and situations.

Bill was most comfortable in Alabama, his home for several decades before his relocation to northern Ohio in 2009 where he was fondly known as “Alabama Bill”. He found a niche working at Tri-Flo, Archbold and he had the love of his life, Sandra Kay Norris, join him in his new community where they were married on June 9, 2012.

Some things about the easy-going Bill never changed over the years. The bright, well-read man found joy in simplicity. He was funny, and loyal. He loved animals big and little. And it must be said, the likeable, helpful man battled alcoholism his whole life.

Bill is survived by his wife Sandra, his sons, his siblings Belinda Pineda of Gaylord, MI, Teresia Tucker of Cody, WY, and Flaudie “Jo” Tucker of Trinity, AL. Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings Jim Kerr and Donna Jean Hutchins.

When the COVID crisis has passed a celebration of Bill’s life will be announced.

Memorials made be made to Shepherd’s Circle, P.O. Box 53237 Pettisville, OH 43553 or the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of the family.