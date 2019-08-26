Jacob Britenriker (1973-2019)

Jacob Grant Britenriker, age 46 years, of Adrian, MI, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 23, 2019, in Adrian. He was born July 18, 1973 at Wauseon, the son of Benedict and Brenda (Miller) Britenriker. A graduate of West Unity High School, he lived at Adrian the past 20 years and was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed working on his Camaro.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Britenriker of Hillsdale, MI; two sisters, Tabitha Hall of Sarasota, FL and Kirsten Moriarty of Bloomingdale, IL; one brother, Brian Britenriker of Fort Wayne, IN; his significant other, Katie First of Adrian and 4-legged daughter Roxie; ten nieces and nephews, Joshua, Anastacia, Alecia, Tasha, Eric, Paige, Grace, Ben, Joseph and Rebecca; and several grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, David and Vance Britenriker; paternal grandparents, Edward & Grace Britenriker; and maternal grandparents, Bernard & Frances Miller.

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, OH from 12 – 2 PM on Friday with a graveside service at 2:30 PM Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with Father Stephen Stanbery officiating.

