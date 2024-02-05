Jacob “Jake” Manz (1951 – 2024)

(Former Deputy With Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Veteran

Jacob R. “Jake” Manz, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Prior to his retirement, Jake had been a Deputy and 911 Dispatcher for Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years and served with the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency for 11 years.

Jake was born in Hicksville, Ohio on May 2, 1951, the son of Adam and Kate (Steffen) Manz. On May 23, 1970 he married Roberta “Bobbie” Weller, and she survives.

He was a member of St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon and the Knights of Columbus. He had served in the US Air Force and U.S. Army National Guards for more than 20 years.

He was also a Past Commander and member of the Wauseon American Legion Post #265. He also served on the NOCAB Board in Defiance for many years.

Jake loved traveling, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He was a Red Wings and Walleye Hockey fan, a Detroit Tigers fan, and OSU Football fan.

Surviving besides his wife, Bobbie, is one son, Richard (Elizabeth) Manz of Archbold; grandchildren, Brendon (Courtney Manz of West Unity, Tori Manz, Derrick Davis, Kaitlyn Manz, and Koalten Manz. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Toby, Tazlee, Erie, Jase, Oliver, and Sean Manz; sisters, Sara Higgens of Defiance, OH and Pauline (Jerry) Carnahan of Derby, Kansas; and brother, Mike (Faith) Mansfield of Halena, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Mansfield, his mother and father, and Aunt Lizzy Spangler.

A Celebration of Jake’s Life will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Wauseon American Legion Post.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to: Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, New York 10306, or, St. Jude, ALSAC / St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the family.

