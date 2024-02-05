Floyd “Fritz” Miller (1927 – 2024)

(Founding Member Of Tedrow Mennonite Church)

Floyd “Fritz” Miller, Archbold, Ohio, age 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2024 at the Defiance In Patient Hospice center.

Fritz was born on September 2, 1927 to Jonas and Matilda (Hershberger) Miller. As a young man, Fritz served in CPS in several places including Terry Montana and Florida.

He married Verna Sauder on June 22,1947. They were blessed with three sons, Terry, Craig, and Merrill and three daughters, Becky, Eileen, and Elaine.

As a youth, he was baptized at Central Mennonite Church, where he attended until transferring to Tedrow Mennonite Church where he was a founding member.

He enjoyed singing bass with the men’s quartet at Tedrow for many years as well as with several mixed quartets, singing with the men’s chorus at Central, and also singing in a family quintette with his daughters and son-in-law.

Fritz loved life and enjoyed being a jokester. He was known by children for his sounds like mooing, barking, meowing, or for his siren sound.

He enjoyed yodeling and blowing on the neck of a pop bottle to make shrill sounds. He made many friends as he was on his routes delivering propane gas for Miller Gas Co. for many years.

Surviving are his six children Terry Miller and Becky (Randy) Kauffman, both of Archbold OH, Craig (Lois) Miller, Rockingham, Va, Eileen (Richard) Nyce, Florence Ky, Elaine (Brent) Winzeler, Archbold OH, and Merrill (Trish) Miller, Ridgeville, Corners, OH. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Fritz was preceded in death by his wife, Verna, his parents, Jonas and Matilda Miller, brothers Mike, Roman, Vernon, and Eli Miller and sisters Mary Leininger and Mattie Nofziger, daughter-in-law Judy Miller, granddaughter-in-law Trina Kauffman, and two great grandsons, Wesley Nyce and Zebediah Miller.

There will be a private burial service in the Pettisville Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Tedrow Mennonite Church on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 2-4 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Tedrow Mennonite Church at 4 pm following visitation.

In leu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to MCC, Heifer Project, The Defiance In Patient Hospice Center, or Gideons International. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

