James “Ed” Bruce (1956-2022)

James E. “Ed” Bruce, 65, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022, at his home in Defiance.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1956, to the late James and Peggy (Brickey) Bruce in Defiance, Ohio.
Ed worked for over 39 years at General Motors until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bryan, Ohio, and the Shriners.
He loved playing his guitar and singing, sitting around the campfire and fishing. Ed treasured his time spent with his grandkids.
Ed is survived by his sons, James “Eddie” Bruce Jr. and Dustin Bruce, both of Bryan, Ohio, and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lisa Bruce; and his brother, Gary Bruce.
There will be no services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
