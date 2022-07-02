Ella Jo Cliffton (1943-2022)

Facebook

Ella Jo Cliffton, age 78, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 6:46 A.M. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Cliffton was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, Indiana, and had been employed by Universal Tool in Butler, retiring with forty-four years of service.

She attended Butler Nazarene Church and was an active volunteer at the Hicksville Senior Center for ten years and the food pantry for five years.

Ella Jo Cliffton was born on September 26, 1943, in Butler, Indiana, the daughter Albert L. and Audrey (Johnson) Brown.

She married her husband of fifty-three years, Lester Jr. Cliffton on August 8, 1964, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on October 9, 2017.

Survivors include one son, Tim (Pamela) Cliffton, of Edgerton; three grandchildren, Tracy (Bo) Aldrich, Stacy (Devin) Hake, and Chad (Tacia) Livensparger, all of Edon, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Gunner, Avery and Wynter Aldrich, Grady and Grant Hake, and Brantley and Kailey Livensparger; and her siblings, Kay Lemmon, of Camden, Michigan, Bonnie Harbaugh, of Fremont, Indiana, Julia Wynkoop, of Grant, Michigan, Dozzy Coburn, of Butler, and Rick Brown, of Hamilton, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Lynn Brown, and three sisters, Sue Kring, Denise Landis, and Joy Kirkpatrick.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Eddy Cemetery, near Hamilton, Indiana, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating.

Memorials in the name of Ella Jo Cliffton are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health Care and Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.